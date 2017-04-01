—

AFTER 38 years of reporting on important issues relevant to Australia’s LGBTI community, the Star Observer is undergoing a dramatic rebrand and will now exclusively cover the niche and underreported stories affecting straight people around the country.

The new Straight Observer magazine will provide cover-to-cover news and entertainment for heterosexual people everywhere, helping to give them a much-needed voice in the media.

The space we’d regularly dedicate to pride festivals around Australia like Midsumma Festival and Sydney’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras will now be replaced by in-depth coverage of the Goondiwindi B&S Ball and other highlights on the straight social calendar.

Wendy Francis of the Australian Christian Lobby welcomed the change, saying it was about time ‘traditional’ interests were given prominence in the media.

“We need our stories heard, especially with heterosexuality under constant attack by the media,” she said.

“It’s refreshing to finally see a publication representing our interests.”

It is understood that the Liberal Party’s Cory Bernardi and Eric Abetz have already pre-ordered copies of the first issue to hand out in parliament.

Miranda Devine is set to feature as the first cover model for the all-new Straight Observer magazine, coming in May.