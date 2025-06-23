‘And Just Like That’ Star Kristin Davis Talks Non-Binary Representation

Sex and the City and And Just Like That actor Kristin Davis is maintaining her status as 90’s television icon when it comes to the handling of her character’s non-binary child.

Although it’s taken a couple seasons to find its feet, Sex and the City spin off And Just Like That has delivered unexpected non-binary representation in the form of Davis’ character’s second child, who announced early on in the series that they were non-binary and wanted to change their name to Rock, who is played by Alexa Swinton.

In a recent interview with GAY TIMES, Davis talked about her love for her role as the repressed yet endearing Charlotte York Goldenblatt, and reflected on the ways her character has had to open up while parenting a non-binary child.

“Well, I think it’s so great and so perfect that Charlotte would have a child that would present her with challenges because this is great for her,” David said.

“She’s had to expand her worldview and learn how to be flexible. And there’s a great scene where Rock says to [Charlotte]… Rock does something that kind of throws [Charlotte] off because she’s like, ‘Well, I’m trying to see you as Rock and not the way I perceived you to be, you know, my fantasy or whatever,’ and Rock says to her, something like, ‘Mom, I’m going to be a lot of different people. I’m going to try on a lot of different people.’

“And I feel like for Charlotte, she’s like, ‘Oh, okay’ because Charlotte just wants to pin everything down. That’s how she is. She’s kind of controlling. So I think it’s really great that here’s this child whom she loves so much and who she just wants to succeed and be happy, and she has to really work inside herself to be a support system for them, truly. Right. I love that so much.”

Representation pays off in real life

Davis also talked about the ways her friends with non-binary children have reacted to the story line, saying they’re just excited to have any representation at all.

“So it’s nice to have a more personal story that is not trying to be salacious. It’s just a real story of a real kid. It’s fictional, of course, but we did a lot of research on it, and I know these other parents, and it is not that different than what they’re going through. So, each child is going to be different, of course. But I love it that it isn’t trying to make headlines. It just is.

“And I feel like that’s how it is for these parents of kids who are non-binary as well, or trans, whichever it might be. It just is a fact of their child’s existence… It is just who they are. And that’s really, I think the key important thing is just who your child is, and your job as a parent is to support that child. That’s it.”

It’s not the first time the And Just Like That actor has talked about trans representation on the show. Speaking to them earlier in the year, Davis said that she wasn’t able to “understand” transphobia.