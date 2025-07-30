Anti-Trans Activist Kellie-Jay Keen Attacked Pedro Pascal Online — Unsurprisingly, It Flopped

Anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen, known online as Posie Parker, has taken aim at Pedro Pascal for his behaviour around women, in what many are calling an orchestrated smear campaign.

Parker accused Pascal of “groping” Fantastic Four co-star Vanessa Kirby, posting a video of the pair at the film’s launch earlier this month, with Pascal holding her arm and hip.

“He never gets the anxiety gropes around men, does he?!” she asked.

he’s hands on around everyone. maybe you’re the weirdo…. pic.twitter.com/kjEgNJTROq — Lila 🧚‍♀️ (@gothamsjackpot) July 23, 2025

Keen’s comment is just the latest in a surprising wave of backlash against Pascal.

The 50-year-old has previously said he uses physical touch to cope with anxiety, and can be seen placing a hand on his sternum to ground himself on red carpets. However, some people are taking a 2023 interview he did with Men’s Health out of context.

“I had to go back to what was always the comfort for me in my life, which was engagement in my relationships, my friendships, and conversation and shared experience,” he said.

“I was always one to reach out when I’m facing something that is challenging or making me anxious.”

While Pascal clearly is referring to reaching out for emotional support and connection, some have taken his words a little too literally.

When you know there’s something ghoulish about Pedro Pascal, but you can’t prove it. pic.twitter.com/btoxr9keKc — Artorius ⚜ (@MithrandirKing) July 23, 2025

After decades in the entertainment industry, and more than ten years after he was elevated to a global platform on Game of Thrones, there haven’t been any public allegations of unwanted physical contact against Pascal. His female co-stars are often very physical with him, and Pascal is just as affectionate with many of male co-stars. So where has the outrage come from?

Failed cancellation

Pascal is vocal about his support for the LGBTQIA+ community, and has gone out of his way to stand up for trans rights throughout his career. He was spotted wearing a viral “protect the dolls” shirt at the Thunderbolts* premiere in London, and recently went viral for calling notorious TERF JK Rowling a “heinous loser”.

It’s around this time that efforts to “cancel” Pascal escalated.

Pascal also openly supports the state of Palestine, posting regularly on Instagram about the genocide. In May, he was one of more than 370 actors and filmmakers to sign letter a condemning the film industry’s silence over Israel’s ongoing military campaign.

It’s not difficult to see that the current wave of hate against Pascal isn’t so much to do with the way he treats the women around him, but the fact that his values are incompatible with an increasingly conservative world.

pedro pascal is physically affectionate with the women around him without sexualising it and most men just can’t comprehend that because THEY sexualise every interaction they have with any woman pic.twitter.com/WVY4eWfShn — mar-vell | superfantastic era (@goforloki) July 24, 2025

“pedro pascal makes women uncomfortable”

women with pedro pascal: pic.twitter.com/BDQ262N4py — Tanjim🍉 (@tanjimispunk) July 24, 2025

A prominent social commentator online, Keen made headlines in during her tour of Australia and New Zealand in March 2023 when she co-hosted a Let Women Speak rally outside Victorian Parliament, advocating for “women’s sex based rights”. The event was supported by far right extremist group Binary Australia, and the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

The rally was stormed by a group of Neo-Nazis, who performed the Nazi salute and chanted “white power” on the steps of Parliament.

Thankfully, we won’t be seeing her on our shores anytime soon. Keen was planning to come to Australia for CPAC in October last year, but was told her visa wouldn’t be processed in time for the conference.

“I was not outright rejected – they haven’t got the courage to do that – they’ve just pretended it’s taken too long to process,” she said. “So I’d be boarding a flight tomorrow morning, not knowing if by the time I got to Australia [whether] my visa would be granted.”

Meanwhile, Pascal was in Australia only earlier this month, where he shared a message of support for the trans community.

“You inspire me,” he said. “You are a symbol of courage, and you inspire fear in those that are afraid of being their true selves. I think that that’s the threat, your joy, and your radical bravery in living your life in joy.”