—

It has been revealed that Aquaman is a gay man in a same-sex relationship in the latest incarnation of the character in the animated series Young Justice: Outsiders.

Kaldur-ahm – formerly known as Aqualad – took over the mantle of Aquaman from the original Aquaman, Arthur Curry AKA King Orin of Atlantis, Poseidonis and the Seven Seas, and is the son of Aquaman nemesis Black Manta.

In the latest episode of Young Justice: Outsiders, Kaldur-ahm exchanges a passionate kiss with another Atlantean, Wynnde, who works for King Orin, revealing his sexuality.

Aqualad was previously depicted as a gay teenager with a boyfriend as part of the 2016 DC Rebirth relaunch of all of the publisher’s comic book titles, and that interpretation of the character now continues into adulthood in the animated series.