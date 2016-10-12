—

AUSTRALIAN model Andreja Pejić has been named the Icon Award winner by UK magazine Attitude and will feature on the magazine’s cover.

The Attitude Awards are celebrated this year with a multi-cover special edition featuring six award winners including actor Wentworth Miller, TV host Alan Carr, activist Omar Sharif Jr, model Pietro Boselli and Pejic.

Born in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Pejić’s family moved to Melbourne as political refugees and she soon became one of fashion’s most talked about stars when she paved the way for androgynous fashion.

Modelling for the likes of Gaultier, Vivienne Westwood and Marc Jacobs, at the age of 23 she became the first trans model to be profiled by Vogue.

In the November issue of Attitude magazine Pejić talks about her life as refugee, celebrities dating trans women and trans issues.

“My experience of being a refugee has shaped my life just as much as being trans. It decided where I live, it decided what school I go to, everything,” she said.

“I can sympathise with parents who are fearful to treat a child so young, but if you look at the medical community in terms of helping us out, if you look at the data, if you look at the facts and the experiences, actually people who start younger do feel on average more adjusted and happier with their transition.

“And, from purely personal experience, you know when you’re a child. You just know.

“I think today most male celebrities would be scared of dating a trans woman publicly because I don’t know, they need to be the beacons of masculinity or whatever.

In the next few years I’m sure you will see an A-list couple where one is a trans woman, or even a trans man. And hell, yes there are celebrities who are down for trans women, it’s been happening but on the DL.”

The Attitude Awards were announced on October 10 in London and the November issue of Attitude will be available on November 12.