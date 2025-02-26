Australia’s Eurovision 2025 Act Is Here

Marty Zambotto, better known online as Go-Jo, has been chosen to represent Australia in its 10th year at Eurovision 2025.

The 29-year-old will be performing his newest single, Milkshake Man, as the highly-anticipated event travels to Switzerland, who won the competition last year.

The song was co-written by Australian band Sheppard.

Zambotto went viral in 2023 after he uploaded a TikTok of himself busking outside Glebe Markets with his song Mrs Hollywood, alongside a sign offering strangers $50 to join him with their best, improvised saxophone solo.

The song went on to amass more than 60 million digital streams, with the Sydneysider becoming the ninth most-streamed Australian artist in the world for 2023. He’s also toured across Europe, the United States, and Southeast Asia, supporting acts like Tasha Sultana and the Jonas Brothers.

“It’s an absolute dream come true to represent such a beautiful and diverse nation,” said Zambotto. “I’ve never been more excited to share my art and vision with the incredible Eurovision fans around the world.

“The Milkshake Man’s purpose is to inspire people to embrace the loudest and proudest version of themselves, and I can’t think of a better place to share that message than the Eurovision stage!”

Growing up in Manjimup, a few hundred kilometres out from Perth, Zambotto began his career in music producing and writing songs for others, releasing his first solo song in 2018.

“A lot of people only see what I put on social media, but there’s been so much years of me just, like, creating in a room with, like, weeds growing up the sides of my room,” he told ABC News breakfast on Wednesday morning.

“No-one really sees those parts of creating music. But yeah, I just love it. And I’ve done so much work on my craft.”

10 years of Eurovision

2025 marks one decade since Australia’s first official entry to Eurovision, represented by Guy Sebastian’s song Tonight Again, finishing in fifth place in the Grand Final.

The year after, the country came close to victory, with Dami Im winning her semi-final and placing second overall with her song Sound Of Silence.

Other artists that have represented Australia on the international stage include Kate Miller Heidke, Montaigne, Isaiah, and Electric Fields.

“From the first moment we saw Go-Jo on stage, we realised he had a unique connection with audiences, and we know he’ll get a lot of love from the Eurovision community,” Australia’s Eurovision Creative Director Paul Clarke said.

“This year, we are celebrating Australia’s 10th Eurovision entrant, and this one will go off with a bang (or should we say slurp!) ‘Milkshake Man’ is a fresh sound and style for us in Eurovision, and we’re thrilled with this track from Go-Jo and the legendary Sheppard songwriting team.”

The 69th Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Basel, Switzerland, from the 13-17 May.