Australia’s Go-Jo Reveals Performance Sneak Peek as Running Order Announced

Australia’s Eurovision 2025 entrant, Go-Jo, has unveiled a tantalising glimpse of his upcoming performance, promising a spectacle as vibrant and quirky as his hit song, Milkshake Man.

Set to open the second semi-final on Thursday, 15 May, Go-Jo — real name Marty Zambotto — will bring his unique flair to the Basel stage. (You can read our feature on Go-Jo, Star Observer‘s May cover star, here).

The performance features a towering 4-metre-tall blender, a nod to Australia’s penchant for ‘big’ attractions, and a visual centrepiece that embodies the song’s exuberant spirit.

Drawing inspiration from the whimsical worlds of Willy Wonka and the campy aesthetics of Rocky Horror, the staging is a riot of neon colours, retro-infused graphics, and playful choreography.

Go-Jo, initially clad in a traditional milkman outfit, transforms mid-performance into a sequinned ensemble, symbolising the song’s message of embracing one’s true self.

Accompanied by performers Jenaya Okpalanze (Surely Shirley) and Jeannine Bruderer, the act tells the origin story of the Milkshake Man—a magical figure offering an elixir that unlocks the best version of oneself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eurovision Song Contest (@eurovision)

Go-Jo – aka The Milkshake Man – embraces individuality

The song Milkshake Man, co-written with members of Australian pop band Sheppard, is a high-energy anthem celebrating individuality and self-confidence.

‘With the lyric, “The shake is not a drink – it’s a state of mind, it’s a secret superpower you were born to find,” Go-Jo encourages everyone to embrace their individuality, unapologetically and wholeheartedly,’ says SBS.

Australia’s creative director for Eurovision, Paul Clarke, praised Go-Jo’s connection with audiences, telling The Guardian, “We know he’ll get a lot of love from the Eurovision community.”

Running order for Eurovision 2025

The running order for Eurovision 2025 has also been announced, with Australia set to perform first up in the second semi-final.

The full line-up is as follows:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eurovision Song Contest (@eurovision)

Fans can catch Go-Jo‘s performance live on SBS and SBS On Demand, with the semi-final airing at 5am AEST on Friday, 16 May, and a prime-time broadcast at 7:30 pm AEST on Saturday, 17 May.