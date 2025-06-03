Bend & Snap: Legally Blonde The Musical’s Energy and Heart Brings Absolute Joy

Do you enjoy attending live theatre but are underwhelmed watching the same productions which seem to be recycled year after year? Are you also tired of paying exorbitant admission prices? If so, Legally Blonde The Musical is the next production you should attend!

The newest community musical and theatre group MustSee Shows is based in East Sydney and is proud to be presenting high-quality amateur musical theatre after a 10-year absence in the local area – a key reason why this theatre group was born.

Kathy Petrakis, the founder of MustSee theatre group and director of Legally Blonde, said that if audiences and performers feel the joy from this musical theatre production the group has successfully reached its goal.

“As we grow and evolve, we are committed to bringing outstanding entertainment, and importantly, provide performing opportunities for those in the East and surrounds to shine on and off stage. The Committee behind MustSee Shows has a combined experience in amateur musical theatre and professional entertainment of over 80 years – in performance, production and talent management. All committee members serve on a voluntary basis.”

When asked what the thought process was in bringing this particular show to the stage, Petrakis was quick to respond.

“Legally Blonde The Musical is such a fantastic choice—it has energy, humour, heart, and plenty of moments to shine – both theatrically and choreographically. Plus, its diverse but mostly youthful cast and broad appeal makes it the right choice for an inaugural production. And of course there’s the fact it’s one of my favourites!”

For those few readers of this publication who have never seen the movie or stage show (is this possible?) the story delves on disillusioned sorority queen Elle Woods who follows her ex-boyfriend to law school and eventually discovers that there’s much more to her than just her looks. She sets out to prove herself to the world.

“She doesn’t need to change who she is to fit in or succeed. And she can definitely do it in her own pink style! The audience will travel the journey with Elle to eventually discover that being true to oneself is ultimately the key to success.”

There are 30 cast members in this production, several backstage singers and a pre-recorded score played by a full orchestra of live professional musicians (licensed from the official owners of the musical rights).

Leading the cast as Elle is Shona Delaney, born in Dublin, Ireland, who has been singing and dancing from a very young age.

“Shona is thrilled to be stepping into Elle Woods’ fabulous pink heels for another time as she first played Elle three years ago back home and feels incredibly lucky to bring the role to life again in Australia. She trained in musical theatre at the Gaiety School of Acting in Dublin and has had professional vocal coaching since the age of six.”

Audiences should be dazzled by the professionalism in all aspects of the show, on and off stage, and may ponder why this high-quality production is considered amateur.

“We’ve worked tirelessly to interweave all elements together to create an immersive, high-energy musical production—lots of choreography, talented cast, colourful and sequin costumes, lighting precision from professional providers, dazzling visuals, and quality sound bringing it all to life for one unforgettable experience,” enthused Petrakis.

The musical version stays faithful to the movie’s plot with all the same characters, but when asked whether there would be a loveable chihuahua parading on stage alongside Elle, Petrakis laughed.

“That is still under debate. As a director, I don’t want the dogs to take away the focus from the cast…but I may be outvoted in the end!”

A good quality stage show requires a wonderful venue for optimum enjoyment and Petrakis is adamant that’s exactly what the Ascham Packer Theatre provides.

“Located at 118 New South Head Road within the grounds of Ascham School in Edgecliff in Sydney’s East, it features state-of-the-art theatre facilities and staging, with a seating capacity of 700. The theatre boasts beautiful interior aesthetics, functionally designed to facilitate ease of navigation especially with large audiences. It is located directly opposite Edgecliff train station.”

Audiences of all ages have over the years enjoyed the feature movie and stage productions of Legally Blonde, whether they’ve seen the professional, community theatre or high school productions – this latest production promises to continue that tradition.

“It features several big song-and-dance numbers and is filled with humour mixed with heartfelt emotional moments.

“Importantly, its strong, positive messages about being true to oneself, fighting discrimination (including workplace sexual misconduct) and the determination to succeed, will appeal to today’s socially conscious generation as well as those who want a feel-good musical theatre experience! And especially those who like the colour pink!” concluded Petrakis.

July 2 – 6. Ascham Packer Theatre — you can buy tickets here.