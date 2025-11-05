Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz To Return For New ‘The Mummy’ Movie

In delightful news for bisexuals everywhere, a new addition to The Mummy franchise is reportedly in the works, with Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz reprising their lead roles.

Radio Silence, the filmmaking team comprised of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, are set to direct, with the pair already known for their work on 2019 horror-comedy Ready or Not, as well as the 2022 and 2023 additions to the Scream franchise.

It won’t be the first time Fraser and Weisz have returned to their iconic roles as Rick and Evelyn O’Connell. Both actors returned for the film’s sequel, while Fraser captained the third Mummy movie in 2008 alone.

Fraser, who returned to acting in 2022 after allegedly experiencing sexual assault from a former Hollywood Foreign Press Association president, has previously spoken about the possibility of returning.

“I don’t know how it would work,” he said in a Variety interview. “But I’d be open to it, if someone came up with the right conceit.”

A classic awakening

Directed and co-written by Stephen Sommers, the original 1999 film is beloved for its fast-paced story, beautiful costumes, and witty dialogue, not to mention the incredible chemistry between Fraser and Weisz, creating a movie that people frequently credit with awaking their sexuality.

RACHEL WEISZ, BRENDAN FRASER AND THE CAST OF THE MUMMY CREATED BISEXUALITY AND THEY ARE BACK BABY!!!! pic.twitter.com/6yP2eVAUzM — The Dr. Rachel Weisz daily count bot (@kiana_weisz) November 4, 2025

Universal attempted to revive the franchise in 2017 with Tom Cruise in the lead, but critics found the film’s CGI set and straight action boring, and the production company abandoned their efforts.

“The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy,’which I didn’t see in the new one, was fun,” Fraser said in 2022. “That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie. The Mummy should be a thrill ride, but not terrifying and scary.”

Rick and Evelyn made for an explosive couple on screen, and although no one expected the scrappy explorer and romantic librarian to get together, it was undeniable how much these two incredibly beautiful people wanted each other. In the midst of their erotically-charged interactions and lustful gazing across deserts, a whole generation of queers first faced the classic bisexual conundrum of not knowing who in a couple they wanted more.