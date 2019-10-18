—

After a hugely successful run earlier this year, the boys are back by popular demand with a return season of their dazzling show, Briefs: Close Encounters, once again taking over Arts Centre Melbourne’s Playhouse from 23 – 27 October.

Their sold-out shows left Melbourne begging for more of their trademark blend of cabaret, burlesque, comic capers and circus acts with their unique skill at pushing the boundaries of artistry, masculinity and decency.

Having glitter-bombed venues around the globe, the Briefs mother ship again crash-lands into Arts Centre Melbourne for an alien invasion of the third kind.

Expect galactic glamour, astro-athleticism, dark-side drag, interstellar aerials and warp speed strippers from outer space.

The cosmic crew are powered by a fierce energy as they mix up a rocket-fuel blend of dancing, tumbling, juggling, acro-balancing, trapeze, hula hooping, lip-syncing, sequins, feathers and frocks. At the helm of starship Briefs is Commander Shivannah (Fez Fa’anana) who, with voluminous sleeves and steely grip, leads the cosmic crew through the show with astronomical audacity.

The Las Vegas award-winning Captain Kidd will take audiences to the outer limits with his alluring athleticism.

One of Australia’s leading aerialists, contortionists and circus trainers, Thomas Worrell, defies gravity and literally ties himself in knots as he takes a lone space walk over the audience.

Watch queer Kamilaroi man from Mungindi, Dale Woodbridge Brown, go into hyper-drive with his acrobatics, flying trapeze, baton twirling, and dance, while Louis Biggs sets his phaser to stun as he has the audience gasping for mercy.

Briefs: Close Encounters is the third show from Briefs Factory.

Since its development at Brisbane Powerhouse and premiere at the Adelaide Cabaret Festival in 2017, Briefs: Close Encounters has gone on to stellar seasons at London’s Underbelly Festival, Auckland’s Q Theatre, Sydney Festival, Adelaide Cabaret Festival, Edinburgh Fringe and even a performance at World Pride in Madrid.



The 2019 Melbourne return season follows a stint on London’s West End, and sold-out shows at Arts Centre Melbourne in March.

Find out why Time Out have called the show, “circus boylesque at its most radical, at its most political, and yet also at its most entertaining.”

Briefs Factory is an Australian creative collective who manufacture, cultivate and present evocative, irreverent, physical performance. Best known for their flagship project Briefs, the company’s work also includes Hot Brown Honey, Club Briefs, Brat Kids Carnival and Slumber Party. Inspired by circus, drag, dance, burlesque, music, comedy and the ever- changing world around them, Briefs Factory are dedicated to developing and touring their brand of award winning, genre defying, political party punk around the world.

Arts Centre Melbourne and Briefs Factory present

Briefs: Close Encounters

Arts Centre Melbourne, Playhouse | 23 – 27 October

Warnings: adult themes, nudity, strobe lighting, coarse language Age: 18+

Bookings at artscentremelbourne.com.au