BRISBANE songstress Miss Natalie has released a catchy new pop track about her love of women and trying convince men who are hitting on her in the clubs that she is in fact, a lesbian.

Miss Natalie, launched the official music video for her debut single Hot for Women, which embraces a vibrant, colourful theme ito suit the song’s upbeat style and features some of the Brisbane LGBTI community’s biggest names.

“I wanted to create a fun, colourful and classy gay pride video clip that portrays all kind of different people in the gay community, to show that gay girls don’t have to look like a particular stereotype,” she said.

“Whether that’s drag queen, gay, bi or lesbian women, the video is all about people embracing who they are, no matter what that is.”



Following up from her recent performance at Brisbane Pride’s Fair Day, Miss Natalie is also set to perform her Hot for Women at this year’s Glitter Festival on the Gold Coast.

Hot for Women is available on iTunes and Google Play.