Brisbane’s ‘Come To Daddy’ Bar Is Holding A Daddy Pageant

Get ready for a fantastic new event that promises to celebrate the vibrant and diverse spirit of the LGBTQIA+ community in Brisbane at Come To Daddy.

Come To Daddy, Brisbane’s newest LGBTQIA+ bar, is thrilled to announce the Daddy Pageant, set to take place in January 2025.

The Daddy Pageant kicks off with a Registration Night on Friday, January 24, where aspiring Daddies will take center stage. This exciting evening will provide official entrants the opportunity to showcase their unique personalities by having their Polaroid taken and sharing a brief bio that will be featured on the Come To Daddy website and social media platforms. During this night, the running order for the heats will be drawn, setting the stage for an exciting competition over the following weeks.

The heats will unfold over three consecutive Fridays, where participants will showcase their talents, style, and charisma. Each heat will include a Talent component—whether performed live on stage or presented via a YouTube video (maximum duration of 4 minutes), as well as two fashion runways featuring Casual/Everyday wear and Underwear/Swimwear. The competition is fierce, as only the top two from each heat will advance to the grand finale.

The Final promises to be a dazzling affair, featuring a Dapper Daddy fashion runway and a live interview segment with the contestants as the panel of judges weighs in on the performances.

The judging panel includes the talented Paul Brown from Wall of Sound, celebrated author Brad Guy, and the charismatic host Billerwell Daye, with one more surprise judge yet to be announced.

To add to the fun, punters will receive a “Daddy Dollar” for every drink or meal purchased at the bar during the event, allowing them to vote for their favorite Daddy. Ensuring that everyone can participate in the excitement and support their chosen daddies.

For Come To Daddy Owner Billerwell Daye this unique event is a long time in the making and something he’s very excited to launch.

“Since Come To Daddy’s inception, I’ve planned on doing a Daddy competition in some capacity. Having a Pageant seemed like a fun way to utilise the space and to meet a whole new spectrum of Daddy’s out there in the community, plus we all get to see what they are all about. I’m hoping we get some truly magnificent entrants and we get to crown someone who will be a great representation of what Come To Daddy is about.”

The Daddy Pageant will prove to be more than just a competition; it’s a celebration of confidence, creativity, and community spirit that invates all to support local daddies — and LGBTQIA+ excellence in general.

You can find more info here.