Cast Of Sydney Opera House’s ‘RENT’ Announced

The cast for Jonathan Larson’s revolutionary, multi-Tony Award winning musical RENT has been announced.

The show will have a strictly limited run at the Sydney Opera House from September 27 to November 1.

Director Shaun Rennie is back after his much celebrated Guys and Dolls production on the Harbour earlier this year, and has assembled an incredible cast with Sydney’s finest theatre-makers.

“I’m thrilled with the amazing cast for this new season of RENT. The depth of talent we have in this country never ceases to amaze me, and I thank all those who came in to audition for us,” he said.

“RENT thrives when populated with passionate, young artists, and I’m so proud of the company we’ve assembled – they all bring raw energy, talent, and heart. I can’t wait to get started.”

Henry Rollo (Rocky Horror Show) plays Mark, a struggling documentary filmmaker and best friend of Roger, an HIV-positive musician recovering from heroin addiction will be played by Harry Targett (Dear Evan Hansen). Kristin Paulse (Tina The Tina Turner Musical) is Mimi, a reckless and passionate exotic dancer who lives only for today.

The Voice finalist Calista Nelmes (Jesus Christ Superstar) reprises her award-winning performance of the spirited Maureen, current girlfriend of Joanne, a tough, headstrong Harvard-educated lawyer played by Imani Williams (Hadestown).

Philosophy teacher Collins, father-figure and friend, is played by Googoorewon Knox (Hamilton) with Jesse Dutlow (& Juliet) in the role of Angel, an HIV-positive drag artist with a passion for life in the face of inevitable adversity.

Benny, played by Tana Laga’aia (Jesus Christ Superstar), is the former friend and current landlord of Mark, Roger and Mimi.

Completing the cast are Anna Francesca Armenia, Kobe Brown, Sam Harmon, Lawrence Hawkins, Carmel Rodrigues, Chad Rosete, Eliza Soriano, Stacey Thomsett, Bree Tipoki and Theodore Williams.

A production unlike any other

Created by Johnathan Larson, RENT explores the lives and relationships of a group of artist friends struggling to make ends meet in New York’s East Village in the early 90’s. The groundbreaking phenomenon, inspired by Puccini’s La Bohème, is more than a musical; it’s a celebration of love, life, art and the resilience of the human spirit.

The show earned Larson multiple Tony Awards, as well as a Pulitzer Prize for Drama, a distinction not received again by a music theatre work until 14 years later.

Sadly though, Larson himself never saw the impact of his work, dying suddenly in the early hours of the day the show opened to the public, aged only 35.

However, the show’s longevity serves as a testament to the emotional resonance of his creation and an embodiment of its ever-present message “no day but today”.

“The story of love, and friendship, and community will always resonate because they are the basic foundations of being a human and being alive,” said Imani Williams.

Tickets for RENT at the Sydney Opera House are on sale now.