Chappell Roan Will Induct Cyndi Lauper Into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Lesbian pop icon Chappell Roan will induct legendary singer and LGBTQIA+ ally Cyndi Lauper into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on 8 November.

Roan made the announcement in a video posted to social media, saying: “I’m so excited to be inducting Cyndi Lauper into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on November 8. She has inspired me with her fashion, her hair, of course her makeup, her music.”

“I actually auditioned with ‘True Colours’ for America’s Got Talent when I was 13. I didn’t make it, but the song is still incredible,” Roan said. “I’m so excited. Thank you for having me. Cyndi!”

Lauper responded to Roan’s video with three kissing emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (@rockhall)

The iconic singer actually noted that she’s a big fan of Roan — who recently launched her fundraising initiative for trans youth, The Midwest Princess Project — in her recent documentary, Let The Canary Sing, in which you see Lauper reacting to hearing one of Roan’s song for the first time.

“Such dusky, yearning keyboard pop,” she says. “Wow, born in 1998, she’s even younger than my son! And that hair! That kind of reminds me of what I did on the blues record, Memphis Blues… Just incredible!”

When will the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame be shown?

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles and streamed live on Disney+ from 8 pm ET (12 am AEDT on 9 November).

Lauper — who first burst onto the scene with her 1983 debut album She’s So Unusual — will join a class of inductees that includes OutKast, The White Stripes, Soundgarden, Bad Company, and the late Joe Cocker.

Her debut record made history as the first by a woman to generate four Top 5 singles, including Girls Just Want to Have Fun, Time After Time, She Bop and All Through the Night. Since then, Lauper has sold more than 50 million records worldwide, earned two GRAMMY Awards, an Emmy, and a Tony Award for her work on Kinky Boots.

Beyond her chart success, Lauper has become an enduring voice for equality. In 2008 she co-founded True Colors United, a non-profit dedicated to ending homelessness among LGBTQIA+ youth. Over the decades she has championed queer visibility, reproductive rights and HIV/AIDS awareness, using her platform to amplify marginalised voices.

In a previous statement shared with Music Radar, Lauper reflected on the honour of being recognised among her peers: “I’m humbled to be in the company of so many of my heroes – Aretha, Tina, Chaka, Joni, Wanda, to name just a few,” she said.

“Women have made so many important contributions to music and to rock ’n’ roll, and a win for one of us is a win for all of us.” She added: “Thank you to the voting members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for this honour. And thank you to my fans for supporting me throughout my career. I could not do any of this without you.”