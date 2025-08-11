DIVA 25: Get Ready, Because Voting For the 2025 DIVA Awards Opens This Friday!

LGBTQ+ Sydney’s most glamorous night of the year is nearly here once again — voting for the DIVA 25 awards opens this week!

It’s an open invitation to queens and queers of all persuasions to gather on Monday 22 September, and come celebrate the Drag Industry Variety Awards of 2025. DIVA has been awarding the best of the best since 1991, with the current performers as creative and exciting as ever.

“It’s an incredible honour and privilege to produce DIVA once again,” said DIVA co-producer Sheila Bliege. “Having been part of this journey since 2009, I’m proud to celebrate and spotlight the extraordinary talent, resilience, and achievements within our community.”

The DIVA team have announced that this year’s ceremony will be held at the Wintle Theatre, The Juniors, Kingsford. The Wintle is one of Sydney’s last remaining purpose-built showrooms, where over the years, countless local and international stars have performed.

We as a community have been here once before — albeit a long time between drinks — in 1990 for what was the very last of the Caps Awards. That night is fondly remembered as a triumph for hosting the great Simone Troy, and the awarding of the very first Hall of Fame to Rose Jackson.

This year the ceremony will be compèred by our reigning Entertainer of the Year, and the only winner of both DIVA Rising Star and Entertainer of the Year in the same year in 2016 — the stunning Hannah Conda!

Hannah Conda is best known on drag’s world stage for competing on the second season of Drag Race Down Under, as well as Drag Race: UK vs. the World, where she placed runner-up.

Hannah is a ball of energy and every showgirl’s friend, so we know she will be bring a unique turn to her hosting – humour, gossip and glamour won’t be in short supply.

DIVA will once again feature a red carpet catwalk for queens to sashay into the event from 6:30pm. Make sure you bring your most top shelf glamour for a chance to be selected as a finalist in the prestigious Belle of the Ball.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday 15 August and include multiple brand new production shows, drink on arrival, with canapés and finger food throughout the evening.

“We have some incredible entertainment lined up for DIVA this year, showcasing just how fabulous the Sydney drag scene is. I also can’t wait to see everyone’s red carpet looks!” said DIVA co-producer Lex van Netten.

Tickets to DIVA 25 at www.divaawards.com.au

Here’s how to vote for your faves in DIVA 25

Voting for the community DIVA awards opens at midday on Friday 15 August, and will remain open to 12pm onThursday 18 September 2025.

Hosting will be via the Star Observer website once again, and the link will go live on Friday 15 August.

In 2025 you can vote for:

Sydney’s Favourite DJ

Sydney’s Favourite Male Performer

Sydney’s Favourite Venue

Sydney’s Favourite Drag Hostess

Sydney’s Favourite Pub Event

Sydney’s Favourite Drag Show

Sydney’s Favourite Drag Artist

Winners will be announced live onstage at the DIVA 25 on Monday 22 September at The Juniors, Kingsford.