DIVAs: All The Winners At Sydney’s 2025 Drag Industry Variety Awards
Sydney’s drag royalty has turned out in full force tonight for the 2025 Drag Industry Variety Awards (DIVAs), celebrating the best and brightest of the scene at the Wintle Theatre.
The 2025 ceremony captured everything that makes the DIVAs an unmissable fixture of Sydney’s queer calendar: dazzling outfits and beats, thunderous applause, a sprinkle of the dramatic, but overall, a heartfelt celebration of the community’s creativity, resilience, and joy.
The glamorous ceremony once again saw community voting decide many of the honours, shining a spotlight on the performers, producers, venues, and shows that have kept queer nightlife alive and thriving.
A major highlight of the evening was Ashley Swift’s induction into the DIVA Hall of Fame, recognising her decades-long contribution to Sydney drag and LGBTQIA+ culture in Australia.
The full List of 2025 DIVAs winners
Sydney’s Favourite DJ
Dan Murphy
Outstanding Technical Contribution in Artwork, Choreography, Lighting, or Sound Production
Bettie Blackheart
Sydney’s Favourite Male Performer
Eli Crawford
Sydney’s Favourite Pub Event
Jackie Daniels’ Trivia
Sydney’s Favourite Drag Hostess
Jackie Daniels
Sydney’s Favourite Drag Show
DOGS!
Outstanding Technical Contribution in Costuming or Wigs
London Bridge
DIVA Hall of Fame
Ashley Swift
DIVA Rising Star
Fairah Nuff
Sydney’s Favourite Drag Artist
Ruby Royale
Sydney’s Favourite Venue
Imperial Hotel
DIVA Show of the Year
DOGS!
DIVA Entertainer of the Year
Etcetera Etcetera
DIVA Community Award
Tim Milgate
Congratulations to all the incredible winners at the 2025 DIVAs! 💖👑
Leave a Reply