DIVAs: All The Winners At Sydney’s 2025 Drag Industry Variety Awards

Sydney’s drag royalty has turned out in full force tonight for the 2025 Drag Industry Variety Awards (DIVAs), celebrating the best and brightest of the scene at the Wintle Theatre.

The 2025 ceremony captured everything that makes the DIVAs an unmissable fixture of Sydney’s queer calendar: dazzling outfits and beats, thunderous applause, a sprinkle of the dramatic, but overall, a heartfelt celebration of the community’s creativity, resilience, and joy.

The glamorous ceremony once again saw community voting decide many of the honours, shining a spotlight on the performers, producers, venues, and shows that have kept queer nightlife alive and thriving.

A major highlight of the evening was Ashley Swift’s induction into the DIVA Hall of Fame, recognising her decades-long contribution to Sydney drag and LGBTQIA+ culture in Australia.

The full List of 2025 DIVAs winners

Sydney’s Favourite DJ

Dan Murphy

Outstanding Technical Contribution in Artwork, Choreography, Lighting, or Sound Production

Bettie Blackheart

Sydney’s Favourite Male Performer

Eli Crawford

Sydney’s Favourite Pub Event

Jackie Daniels’ Trivia

Sydney’s Favourite Drag Hostess

Jackie Daniels

Sydney’s Favourite Drag Show

DOGS!

Outstanding Technical Contribution in Costuming or Wigs

London Bridge

DIVA Hall of Fame

Ashley Swift

DIVA Rising Star

Fairah Nuff

Sydney’s Favourite Drag Artist

Ruby Royale

Sydney’s Favourite Venue

Imperial Hotel

DIVA Show of the Year

DOGS!

DIVA Entertainer of the Year

Etcetera Etcetera

DIVA Community Award

Tim Milgate

Congratulations to all the incredible winners at the 2025 DIVAs! 💖👑