DIVAs: All The Winners At Sydney’s 2025 Drag Industry Variety Awards

Chloe Sargeant
September 22, 2025
Image: Photos: Lydia Jupp

Sydney’s drag royalty has turned out in full force tonight for the 2025 Drag Industry Variety Awards (DIVAs), celebrating the best and brightest of the scene at the Wintle Theatre.

The 2025 ceremony captured everything that makes the DIVAs an unmissable fixture of Sydney’s queer calendar: dazzling outfits and beats, thunderous applause, a sprinkle of the dramatic, but overall, a heartfelt celebration of the community’s creativity, resilience, and joy.

The glamorous ceremony once again saw community voting decide many of the honours, shining a spotlight on the performers, producers, venues, and shows that have kept queer nightlife alive and thriving.

A major highlight of the evening was Ashley Swift’s induction into the DIVA Hall of Fame, recognising her decades-long contribution to Sydney drag and LGBTQIA+ culture in Australia.

The full List of 2025 DIVAs winners

Sydney’s Favourite DJ
Dan Murphy

Outstanding Technical Contribution in Artwork, Choreography, Lighting, or Sound Production
Bettie Blackheart

Sydney’s Favourite Male Performer
Eli Crawford

Sydney’s Favourite Pub Event
Jackie Daniels’ Trivia

Sydney’s Favourite Drag Hostess
Jackie Daniels

Sydney’s Favourite Drag Show
DOGS!

Outstanding Technical Contribution in Costuming or Wigs
London Bridge

DIVA Hall of Fame
Ashley Swift

DIVA Rising Star
Fairah Nuff

Sydney’s Favourite Drag Artist
Ruby Royale

Sydney’s Favourite Venue
Imperial Hotel

DIVA Show of the Year
DOGS!

DIVA Entertainer of the Year
Etcetera Etcetera

DIVA Community Award
Tim Milgate

Congratulations to all the incredible winners at the 2025 DIVAs! 💖👑

