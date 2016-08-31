—

Danielle Cormack opens up on what it's like after the death of Bea Smith. Picture: Foxtel

** SPOILER ALERT**

AS the Wentworth fandom mourns the death of their queen, the award-winning actress who brought the beloved character to life feels a sense of joy that the character has been loved and held so dear so many people.

Speaking to the Star Observer, Danielle Cormack says she feels as though the reaction to the season four finale and the death of Bea Smith means the whole team at Wentworth – including herself – have done their job.

“I think it’s a victory. Regardless of whether the character has good intentions or not, the fact that people want to see her on screen, have watched her journey and are emotionally invested in her,” she says.

Smith has been the lead character of Wentworth for the past four seasons, but was killed at the hands of Joan ‘The Freak’ Ferguson (played by Pamela Rabe) in the season four finale. Many fans are in denial and are speculating that her death will not stick. But all signs point to it being permanent.

When asked if she has mourned the death of the character, Cormack says she doesn’t feel like she ever leaves any character.

“After four seasons of playing Bea – you might have to qualify this with the writers – but after a while, they start to write it for you as well,” she says.

“When you step on board they have an idea but slowly you amalgamate and you fuse together through the design of it. The directors, the other actors, the writers – you’re kind of feeding of each other. It wasn’t like Bea was a skin that was created and I just stepped into the skin of her.

“It was created as a joint venture. I can’t step out of that skin, she is part of the fabric of me.”

