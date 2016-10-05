—

ALL members of Sydney’s LGBTI community are welcome to let their hair down and get their party on this Saturday at one of the city’s funnest annual events.

This year’s Dykes on Bikes Black and White ball is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in the history of the event with rockabilly band, That Redhead, back by popular demand to entertain the crowd.

“This is ‘the’ night in our calendar when we swap our leathers and bike gear for ball gowns, corsets, tuxedo’s, top hats and tails,” said outgoing DOB president Manda Hatter

“It’s a very special night where we get to see another side of our members, a chance for everyone to show their personalities through a different setting than when we usually meet, to go for a ride or volunteer on the stall at one of our events.

“We have a number of VIPs and representatives from across community organisations coming along to help us dance the night away.”

Alongside That Readhead, entertainment for the evening will be Stellar Addiction, Sydney’s best 5-piece rock band who blend pop vibes, alternative influences and with lead singer Stacey Abdilla’s soulful voice, this band will be sure keep you dancing to the very end.

Sydney’s first same-sex swing dance group, Swing Out Sydney Dance Troupe, has been teaching people to ‘Jump and Jive’ since 2012. They’re regular performers at MG’s Fair Day, SWBL and Sydney Uni’s Pride Week and they can’t wait to cut a rug for you at the ball.

The night will be MCd by local talent Rachael Vincent who describes herself as “a bit of a former scene queen” and first appeared on the cover of LOTL magazine 22 years ago.

“I’m long standing member of the LGBTQIA community, I’m a big show off… and a deep lover of everything party and celebration,” she said.

“And I also love a bit of a dress-up.”

Vincent said she was honoured to be asked to host the event because since she was a little girl loved DOB’s unofficial motto of “no root, no ride”.

“It’s going to be a beautiful atmosphere and a really welcoming environment,” she said.

“There’s something very political about celebration… that’s what is so great about Dykes on Bikes, they’re such a great, longstanding community organisation. They’re an iconic group.”

A bistro will open for dinner and drinks will be available at bar prices.

Some of the key events on the night act as massive fundraisers for LGBTI community organisations.

“There is a great raffle prize, and of course fantastic categories to enter to display your inner character,” Hatter said.

“All judges will choose their own way of deciding the winner of their category, so prepare to show off, and get ready for some perhaps unconventional requests.

“We will also have a trivia aspect to the night, again with a great prize for the winner – this will be a chance for non-members and guests to get to know members as they will need to ask around for some of the answers.”

The categories for best dressed and the respective judges are:

Ø Best Butch – judged by Kylie Borland – President of the Femme Guild and Miss Sydney Leather 2016

Ø Best Femme – judged by Duck (AKA Julie Radburn) – one of our oldest members and new Life Member

Ø Best Couple – judged by Karen Price – Deputy CEO of ACON

Ø Belle of the Ball – judged by Catherine Lewis – long-time supporter of DOB both as a member and a Board member of Club Five Dock RSL – DOB’s major Sponsor

DOB Black and White Ball

Member and Kindred – $30

Pens/Concession – $25

Non-Member – $35

Remaining tickets will be available on the door for $35, unless sold out first.

Tickets available here.