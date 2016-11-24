—

AS the glitter settles on the hotly-contested Mardi Gras board elections, the first round of early bird tickets for the biggest parties at next year’s festival have been released for sale to the public.

Mardi Gras co-chair Greg Small promised the 2017 festival will be one of the best yet.

“The 2017 Parade will feature hundreds of unique floats and thousands of costumed participants, it will be a spectacle not to be missed,” he told Star Observer.

“We have some very special surprises up our sleeve to ensure this will be one of the best parades yet.

“We are working with the best local, national and international DJs, leading artists and performers to ensure our parties have something for everyone. Join us at the St Tropez style vibe of the Pool Party, come and celebrate with 12,000 party-goers at the epic and world-famous Mardi Gras Party and finish off the celebrations as the sun sets at Laneway.”

The events and celebrations for the 2017 Mardi Gras will be the most dynamic, thrilling and inclusive yet and we can’t wait to reveal our stellar line-up in the coming weeks.”

The early bird tickets now on sale include; everyone’s favourite budgie-smuggling soiree, Pool Party, premium Parade viewing areas, Sideshow and Diamond Club, the popular Mardi Gras Party and the pumping street extravaganza, Laneway.

“We’ve got some fantastic new events that we will announce in the next few weeks,” said Mardi Gras CEO, Terese Casu.

“There’s a new creative team on board for Mardi Gras this year and they’ve been working extremely hard to create our most diverse and inclusive program yet.

“In the meantime though, we thought it would be a wonderful gift to offer up special offer tickets to favourite festival events ahead of launching the entire season.”

In 2017 the Mardi Gras Pool Party will have a retro 50’s St Tropez vibe with palm trees, private cabanas, cool cocktails and DJ’s pumping tunes poolside.

To take in the Mardi Gras Parade away from the packed crowds and in style the Mardi Gras team recommends getting tickets to the Parade Sideshow or Diamond Club which gives access to bars, food stalls, live screens, and bathrooms, Parade Sideshow offers up grandstand seating for the perfect parade vantage point.

The Official Mardi Gras Party is the largest LGBTQI party in the Southern Hemisphere and has featured the biggest and best international and local acts and while this year’s line-up is yet to drop punters are being encouraged to get in early before the event sells out.

One of the world’s most famous after parties is back as Laneway 2017 is set to cap off an incredible Mardi Gras season. Taking over The Beresford Hotel and adjoining laneway, this event brings together world-class DJ’s for an epic street party.

The full Mardi Gras program of events, performances, exhibitions and more will be announced on Friday December 2.

For more information on early bird events, including pricing, visit www.mardigras.org.au.