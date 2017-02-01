—

The second annual Dragnation drag contest is coming to Melbourne this Friday night.

Part of the Midsumma Festival, the event will see contestants from each state battle it out to win a national tour and luxe gift packs worth $10,000.

Organiser Jacob Merchant says the night is set to be a blast.

“Last year it was really good,” he said. “The night went off.”

By all accounts this year’s contest will be fierce.

“The competition from Perth and Darwin are bringing it again,” Merchant said. “All the performers bring something really, really different.”

Last year’s winner, Aysha Buffet, has just finished a massive tour performing drag around Australia.

“The contest is a good opportunity for the winner to get around and make connections in drag,” said Merchant.

This year the pageant will be held at the Love Machine club in Prahran, and looks set to be a huge night of comedy and raunchiness.

On Thursday night, all the contestant are having a very domestic dinner—out of drag—catered by Aysha. It will be streamed live on Facebook, allowing a voyeuristic peek into the girls’ civilian alter egos.