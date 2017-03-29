—

IF you missed this year’s amazing Mardi Gras Film Festival, you can still catch some incredible queer films.

The best of the festival is coming to Parramatta this Friday and Canberra next weekend.

The lineup of films includes a number of favourites from Sydney. The Parramatta opening night at Rafferty’s Theatre features Pushing Dead, an unlikely comedy about living with HIV.

And in Canberra the lineup kicks off with A Date For Mad Mary, an Irish comedy about the young and brash Mary who is straight out of prison that will make you laugh.

If you’re into drama or documentaries, the festival has you covered as well, with a selection of the most popular films from the Mardi Gras Film Festival showing in both cities.

Details of the film lineups are available now and tickets are selling fast.