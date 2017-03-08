—

THE 24th Mardi Gras Film Festival has come to a close, with the Closing Night Gala screening of Irish drama Handsome Devil and after party hosted by Panti Bliss on Thursday.

It’s been the biggest year in the festival’s history, with 21,000 people attending 100 screenings and events.

Dustin Lance Black’s When We Rise won the Audience Award for Best Narrative Film, while trans film Suited took out Best Documentary Film.

If you didn’t make it to Sydney, you can still catch some amazing queer films as the festival is going on the road.

Queer Screen is taking the best of the festival to the Blue Mountains, Parramatta and Canberra. Programs and tickets are available now.

Afternoon Delight screenings of Grandma, starring Lily Tomlin, are also set to take place this weekend in Wagga Wagga, Newcastle, Lismore and Sawtell.

Afternoon Delight screenings are free movie matinee and social events for LGBTI seniors. Information on how to book is available here.

You can also see encore screenings of true porn story King Cobra, gay football movie The Pass and erotic lesbian film Below Her Mouth in Sydney from March 14–16.

“We certainly showcased Sydney as one of the most diverse and welcoming LGBTIQ film festivals in the world this year,” said Paul Struthers, Queer Screen’s Mardi Gras Film Festival Director.

“This was highlighted when we hosted the Asia Pacific Queer Film Festival Alliance and GLAAD to discuss LGBTIQ representation in the media in Australia and across Asia Pacific.”

“Everyone involved from staff, volunteers, the Board and especially the audience should be very proud of themselves for an amazing Festival”.

