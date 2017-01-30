—

Queer Screen has announced the winners of its Completion Fund, a new fund established to support LGBTIQ filmmakers.

Nothing to Lose — The Documentary was provided $8000 to assist in the film’s completion after four years in post-production.

The documentary follows dance theatre company Force Majeure’s 2015 Sydney Festival show Nothing to Lose, which draws on real experience and stories to reclaim a space in performance arts for people with large bodies.

In accepting the grant, producer Kelli Jean Drinkwater said, “I’m sure you know that indie filmmaking is a labour of love and without the support of our community and organisations like Queer Screen so many of our stories would go untold.”

“We believe that a film which centres body politics and queerness is long overdue and this Queer Screen support is absolutely essential to getting this film to the big screen”.

A runner-up grant of $4000 was allocated for supernatural webseries Jade of Death, about a young woman who can see when and how people die, from writer/director Erin Good and producer Taylor Litton-Strain.

The series stars Bernie van Tiel, Jordan Cowan and Yoshi Washington, as well as guests including Susan Prior and Sara West.

The completion fund accepts applications for feature films, documentaries and web series. Eligible projects must have already completed at least 80% of principal photography and now be in the post-production stage.

Tickets are now on sale at queerscreen.org.au or the Mardi Gras Film Festival app for the full program. The festival runs from 15 February to 2 March at Event Cinemas George St and other venues across Sydney and NSW.

You can view the program guide below: