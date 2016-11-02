ONLINE voting for the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras board election kicked off last night after a short delay.
It is the first time the organisation has used an online voting system, and it was already embroiled in controversy before it began.
The email also noted the “Company’s constitution allows for any candidate for potential directorship of the Company (Candidate) to access the members’ register, which contains your Name and Address for the purpose of providing additional material (relating to the electing of directors or other office bearers), at the Candidate’s expense.”
It also advises that any additional material sent by any candidates are not endorsed or sponsored by the Company.
Online voting is available until 5pm November 8, with the AGM to be held at ACON HQ on Saturday, November 12 at 10.30am. Voters can also visit pre-polling facilities at SGLMG’s HQ in Darlinghurst, by mail, or by assigning a proxy to vote for them at the AGM.
Each of the 14 candidates’ statements can be read here.
