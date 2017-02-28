—

A Sydney bottle shop removed its Mardi Gras display last week after a customer complaint.

Liquorland in Edgecliff had a small Mardi Gras window display featuring rainbow flags for several weeks, but on Friday last week it was taken down.

Customer David Andrew asked a staff member what happened.

“He said his manager had rung him that morning, there had been a customer complaint and his manager had rung him to take it down. [The staff member] was very apologetic,” Andrew said.

“This is the gayest city in Australia, and Edgecliff shopping centre is in the gayest electorate in Australia. That one person would complain and they’d take it down—what about the hundreds of homos? It’s just ludicrous.

“This is just completely indicative of how homophobic we are in this country.”

A representative for Liquorland said the complaint leading to the display being removed was in relation to a spelling error. Andrew said he was told by a representative that the display was also taken down due to the rainbow flag being incorrect.

The display was back up on Monday, with no spelling errors but a slightly unusual rainbow flag.