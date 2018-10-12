—

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras’ 2019 events went on sale today, with early bird and second release tickets for the official after party already sold out.

Next year’s Mardi Gras Party once again takes place at the Hordern Pavilion, Royal Hall of Industries and Max Watt’s on Saturday 2 March.

This year’s guests have yet to be announced but Mardi Gras promises that they have plenty of surprises up their sleeves.

For those looking for a special view of the parade, the Diamond Club is back this year with raised platforms, exclusive bars and food on offer for a deluxe Mardi Gras experience.

There’s also a family-friendly viewing area on sale, Sideshow, which will ensure a view of the parade and feature hosts and amenities.

The official Mardi Gras Pool Party is back, too, at The Ivy on Saturday March 25, with tickets now onsale.

And Laneway, the recovery party to end all recovery parties, closes out the Mardi Gras season on Sunday March 3 at The Beresford and Hill Street Laneway.

Full details of next year’s Mardi Gras Festival are still to be announced, with Mardi Gras promising over 100 events for its 41st year.

Find links to buy tickets to all the on-sale events below:

Last month Mardi Gras announced inaugural community grants presented to LGBTI people and organisations doing important work in the community.