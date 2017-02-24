—

A week of free entertainment will bring glittering Mardi Gras fun to the heart of the Sydney CBD.

This year World Square, located at the corners of Liverpool and George Streets, close to Town Hall station, will be the heart of the action.

Ally Dennis from the team at World Square said “World Square is planning to kick off Mardi Gras 2017 with a huge sparkly bang. Thousands of tourists and people from our local community enjoyed our Mardi Gras celebrations in the past, so we decided to host our biggest celebration ever, with even more free entertainment for 2017.”

Starting from 7pm daily from Monday 27th February and running through to Friday 3rd March, there will be nightly deckchair cinema screenings of camp musical comedy classics.

Dubbed the “Mardi Movie” celebration, evenings at World Square will be cranking up the disco kitsch with Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Mamma Mia, The Birdcage, Can’t Stop the Music, Xanadu, and Hairspray. While the cinema sessions are free, you will need to reserve your deckchair and headphones, via Ticketpro.com.au .

The celebrations will also be running during the day for shoppers and lunch time crowds. World Square is well established as one of Sydney’s trendiest spots for lunch in the CBD, with more than 35 restaurants and takeaway food and drink outlets, including Din Tai Fung, Taste of Shanghai, Guzman y Gomez, Schnitz, and Grill’d.

From noon onwards from Wednesday 1st March through to Friday 3rd March, DJs Simon Rooke and Victoria Anthony will be playing disco sets, Rollergirls will be performing free-style dancing, and top drag entertainers Coco Jumbo and Vybe will keep everyone amused and give away some fantastic prizes thanks to SunnyLife and World Square retailers!

There will also be a special rainbow chalk drawing session on Friday 3rd March from 12pm to 2pm, so everyone can get into the spirit of Mardi Gras, and share their messages of pride and support for Mardi Gras and marriage equality.

World Square is located at the corner of George and Liverpool streets in the Sydney CBD. You can book tickets for the Mardi Movie sessions here: Ticketpro.com.au. You can find more event information at www.worldsquare.com.au .