ORDER multiple boxes of tissues for the upcoming premiere of drama When We Rise – if the newly-released first look is anything to go by the series will be a tear jerker.

Created by Academy Award winning writer Dustin Lance Black (Milk) with some episodes directed by Gus Van Sant (Milk, Good Will Hunting), the seven-episode series tells the stories several LGBTI people in the United States who pioneered an offshoot of the Civil Rights Movement.

The story starts at the Stonewall riots in 1969 and depicts the struggles and triumphs of the activists who fought for LGBTI rights, including Cleve Jones, played by Australian actor Guy Pearce, from then until today.

Another Aussie actor in the show is Rachel Griffiths who plays Diane, the wife of women’s activist Roma Guy, played by Mary-Louise Parker.

When We Rise premieres in February 2017, watch the sneak peek below: