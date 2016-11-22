ORDER multiple boxes of tissues for the upcoming premiere of drama When We Rise – if the newly-released first look is anything to go by the series will be a tear jerker.
Created by Academy Award winning writer Dustin Lance Black (Milk) with some episodes directed by Gus Van Sant (Milk, Good Will Hunting), the seven-episode series tells the stories several LGBTI people in the United States who pioneered an offshoot of the Civil Rights Movement.
Another Aussie actor in the show is Rachel Griffiths who plays Diane, the wife of women’s activist Roma Guy, played by Mary-Louise Parker.
Whoopi Goldberg, Rosie O’Donnell, Denis O’Hare and David Hyde Pierce
When We Rise premieres in February 2017, watch the sneak peek below:
