First Trailer For Lesbian Dark Comedy ‘Honey Don’t!’ Drops

The first trailer for the highly anticipated dark comedy Honey Don’t! dropped Thursday morning, and the internet lesbians are all aflutter.

Margaret Qualley plays a small town lesbian detective hot on the heels of a very culty “church”, led by the ever-handsome Chris Evans. She stars alongside Aubrey Plaza, whose role is still steeped in mystery, but appears to be playing some sort of security/cop type of character.

Qualley previously starred alongside Demi Moore in the Oscar nominated horror The Substance, and is also known for her roles in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, and on Netflix’s Maid.

Plaza has been a sapphic film staple even before she came out in 2016, with a host of queer media to her name such as My Old Ass, Happiest Season, The Little Hours, Addicted to Fresno. And of course, last year she made her Marvel debut in Agatha All Along next to Kathryn Hahn, where the pair played tragic, magic-wielding lovers.

Joining them are Charlie Day, Talia Ryder, and Billy Eichner, with the latter always knowing how to work a shouty, gay role.

Also included in the ensemble cast are Lera Abova, Jacnier, Gabby Beans, Kristin Connolly, Lena Hall, Don Swayze, Josh Pafchek, Kale Brown, Alexander Carstoiu, and Christin Antidormi.

More lesbian drama expected from Coen and Cooke

Honey Don’t! is being billed as “the second in a lesbian B-movie trilogy” from co-writers Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke, following their 2024 film Drive-Away Dolls, which was also about lesbians, and also starred Qualley. A winning combination.

Talking to IndieWire earlier in the year, Qualley was full of praise for the production of the film.

“I just love Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke so damn much and love being on their set,” she said. “I can can hardly put into words how special making that movie was for me and working with Aubrey Plaza, who is one of my favorite actors and people of all time.”

Honey Don’t! will debut at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, and will hit Australian theatres on August 21.