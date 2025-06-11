G Flip Flips Already Very Gay Anthem ‘It’s Raining Men’ Into Non-Binary Banger

Entertainment Music
Lydia Jupp
June 11, 2025
G Flip Flips Already Very Gay Anthem ‘It’s Raining Men’ Into Non-Binary Banger
Image: Photo: MTV Live

Musician and producer G Flip has given a classic gay anthem a non-binary makeover for Pride, performing the Weather Girls’ 1982 hit It’s Raining Men for MTV Live’s Queer Music Week, but changing it to It’s Raining Them.

The 31-year-old changed the lyrics of the song so instead of “it’s raining men”, they celebrated “raining them”, a slogan they had also emblazoned across their white t-shirt.

Mother Nature (God bless!) is no longer “a single woman too,” but “a single human”.

You can watch the video here:

G Flip’s gender fuckery in music

It’s not the first time the Australian singer/drummer has queer-ed a song. Last year, G Flip performed a gayer and much edgier cover of Taylor Swift’s Cruel Summer for Triple J’s Like A Version, which they called a “masc lesbian version” of the synth-y pop hit.

“I’m very gay, so there was no chance I was going to use he/him pronouns or sing about ‘bad, bad boys,” they said at the time.

G Flip also releases new track Big Ol Hammer in time for Pride

G Flip has also just realised electrifying, and unapologetically camp single Big Ol Hammer, right in time for Pride Month.

They have enlisted a crew of queer icons for the video — including Fortune Feimster, Shannon Beveridge, Aisha Dee, Siena Liggins, and more — which is being widely celebrated by fans and the queer community as a whole.

“G flip has made this the best Pride ever and we’re only on day 4 😭😭😭,” said one fan on G Flip’s Instagram post.

“Oh this is officially my drag king hype song before I go on stage 🕺🏻,” said another.

““In the heart of scissor town” was the only hook I needed 😂🔥,” wrote another.

The video’s cameos in particular received heavy praise, with other fan saying, “No bigger boss than @fortunefeimster 😂😂😂👏👏👏 let’s go!! 🔥”.

G Flip’s wife, Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause, commented on the post hyping up her parter by saying, “HAMMERTIME 2025🔥”.

You can check it out here:

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

On Swift Horses: A Dangerous Gamble of Love, Lust, and Liberation
June 10, 2025 | Christine Lai

On Swift Horses: A Dangerous Gamble of Love, Lust, and Liberation
Entertainment Movies & TV
Harry Potter Actor Tom Felton Says Rowling’s Views Don’t Impact Him
June 10, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Harry Potter Actor Tom Felton Says Rowling’s Views Don’t Impact Him
Celebrity Entertainment
Drag Race Star Adore Delano Shares Health Update After Falling Off Stage During Show
June 10, 2025 | Michael James

Drag Race Star Adore Delano Shares Health Update After Falling Off Stage During Show
Celebrity Drag Entertainment Movies & TV News
Twinless Review: A Dark Comedy on Love, Loss and Male Intimacy
June 9, 2025 | Christine Lai

Twinless Review: A Dark Comedy on Love, Loss and Male Intimacy
Entertainment Movies & TV News
Cynthia Erivo Hosts An Incredibly Gay Night At The Tony Awards
June 9, 2025 | Michael James

Cynthia Erivo Hosts An Incredibly Gay Night At The Tony Awards
Celebrity Entertainment News Stage
Jeremy Allen White To Star In New Bisexual Drama Series
June 9, 2025 | Michael James

Jeremy Allen White To Star In New Bisexual Drama Series
Celebrity Entertainment Movies & TV News