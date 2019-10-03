Sponsored content
Gene Kelly: The Legacy is an intimate and personal look into the life of Gene Kelly.
Legendary actor, dancer, director and choreographer Gene Kelly brought astonishing grace and athleticism to the big screen–yet we know little about him.
Patricia Ward Kelly–his wife and biographer–presents an intimate portrait of this dynamic and innovative artist who created some of the most memorable and iconic scenes in film history.
This unique one-woman performance combines rare and familiar film clips, previously unreleased recordings, personal memorabilia, and insights culled from Kelly’s hours of interviews and conversations with her husband.
Tour dates
12 February – Sydney State Theatre
13 February – Melbourne Recital Centre
16 February – Concert Hall QPAC, Brisbane
Information and tickets (from $79 plus booking fees) and now available at https://www.facebook.com/GeneKellyTheLegacyAU.
