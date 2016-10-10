SOME of Australia’s most sought after artists are lending their talents to help make marriage equality a reality.
Heaps Gay is hosting the exhibition, Totes Gay, where 43 artists will design one-off tote bags to be auctioned off on eBay to raise money for Australian Marriage Equality.
“The totes will start at $50 and be auctioned on eBay.”
Not only will people have the opportunity to purchase work by some of Australia’s leading artists – including Tony Albert and Gary Bigeni – at an accessible price but they will be also be able to help fund a video campaign to help promote marriage equality.
“The artists on board, half of them are not even from the LGBTI community and they’re like ‘this is so fucked’, and they’ve donated their time to do them (design the totes),” Dopper said.
“Everyone’s really pissed off, everyone’s opinions on it are really strong.
“We’re working with AME and we will be doing viral video content about supporting marriage equality.”
People will have a chance to see the unique totes up close at the Totes Gay launch at Trolley’d on Wednesday October 12. The totes will then hit eBay for one week after, where people can bid on their favourite design.
“Marriage equality is a no brainer; I still can’t understand how one group of people can so comfortably deny rights to another group of people. It’s ridiculous. I mean, how do they sleep at night? said Zoe Wong, Totes Gay artist.
Totes Gay
Where: Trolley’d, 14 Hutchinson Street, St Peters
When: Wednesday October 12, 6:30pm
Online Auction (October 12 – 19) : http://www.ebay.com.au/usr/heapsgay
© Star Observer 2015 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans* and intersex (LGBTI) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Comment