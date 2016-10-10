—

SOME of Australia’s most sought after artists are lending their talents to help make marriage equality a reality.

Heaps Gay is hosting the exhibition, Totes Gay, where 43 artists will design one-off tote bags to be auctioned off on eBay to raise money for Australian Marriage Equality.

“Some of these artists have their artworks start in the hundreds of dollars price range,” said Heaps Gay director, Kat Dopper.

“The totes will start at $50 and be auctioned on eBay.”

Not only will people have the opportunity to purchase work by some of Australia’s leading artists – including Tony Albert and Gary Bigeni – at an accessible price but they will be also be able to help fund a video campaign to help promote marriage equality.

“The artists on board, half of them are not even from the LGBTI community and they’re like ‘this is so fucked’, and they’ve donated their time to do them (design the totes),” Dopper said.

“Everyone’s really pissed off, everyone’s opinions on it are really strong.

“We’re working with AME and we will be doing viral video content about supporting marriage equality.”

People will have a chance to see the unique totes up close at the Totes Gay launch at Trolley’d on Wednesday October 12. The totes will then hit eBay for one week after, where people can bid on their favourite design.

“Marriage equality is a no brainer; I still can’t understand how one group of people can so comfortably deny rights to another group of people. It’s ridiculous. I mean, how do they sleep at night? said Zoe Wong, Totes Gay artist.

Totes Gay

Where: Trolley’d, 14 Hutchinson Street, St Peters

When: Wednesday October 12, 6:30pm

Online Auction (October 12 – 19) : http://www.ebay.com.au/usr/heapsgay