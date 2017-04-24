—

COMEDY queen Hannah Gadsby has wowed crowds with her self-described swan song Nanette, taking out the Barry Award for Best Show at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

The Tasmanian comedian beat other nominees including Tom Walker and Sammy J to win Australia’s most esteemed comedy award—one of the highest honours in the industry worldwide.

The Barry Award, named after founding patron of the festival Barry Humphries, is judged by a secret industry and media panel. Gadsby has been nominated for the award twice before.

Gadsby, who recently announced she plans to retire from comedy, will perform an encore show this Saturday April 29 at The Comedy Theatre.

Comedy favourite Wil Anderson won the People’s Choice Award for the sixth time, tying with Denise Scott and Judith Lucy for most tickets sold during the festival.

Drag group Granny Bingo took out The Golden Gibbo Award for their act A Visit with Nan in a Caravan.

Granny Bingo has been entertaining crowds at their monthly comedy night at The 86 in Fitzroy. They brought their show to the festival featuring an actual caravan to house an intimate small-audience show.

Hannah Gadsby’s encore show will take place this Saturday. Tickets are available from today.