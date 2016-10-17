PEOPLE getting together for a singalong has always been a popular past time, just look at the success of James Corden’s Emmy award winning Carpool Karaoke segment on the The Late Late Show.
Sydneysiders will have a chance to gather around a piano to belt out well loved show tunes with a renowned artist who is flying in especially from New York City to host a unique sing-along this Saturday night.
“It builds a sense of community and solidarity… and people who don’t know the words can stand back and have a cocktail.”
Describing Green as more than just a pianist, Nunn said the talented musician can help lift the energy of the room and will help people along with the lyrics if they are struggling to remember a line or two.
“He’s got a Greogarian personality and can hold court without needing a microphone,” Nunn said.
“He will sing the first few bars and he keeps the audience going… he does call and response and reminds us when we’re going off track.”
‘Sing out, Louise’ will be an entirely free event, but in the tradition of piano bars a tip jar will be left on top of the piano for the pianist.
Nunn said he wanted to run the night to not only bring the magic of Marie’s Crisis to Australia but to also offer up a different social option for Sydney’s LGBTI community and people who are a bit shy will not feel pressured to sing along, but will be a place of no judgement if they want to let out their inner diva.
“If you’re gay and going out the scene is catered to young people and men,” he said.
“People won’t be put on the spot, they’ll be stood around the piano with like minded people, you just have to want to sing, you can be tone deaf pretty much.”
‘One More Day’ from Les Miserables always brings the house down and Nunn guarantees it will be played at least three times on Saturday night.
If the event is successful, Nunn will put it on every three months and will source local talent to perform.
