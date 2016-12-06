—

ONE of Australia’s fastest growing HIV support groups is opening its metaphorical doors to help raise important funds for its 2017 calendar of events.

The Institute of Many (TIM) is a peer-run group for people living with HIV (PLHIV).

In three short years TIM’s membership base has grown to over 1,500 and its popularity lies in the fact that it operates as a social umbrella and advocacy platform.

TIM brings together PLHIV to share their experiences of living with HIV in an informal and confidential environment, both in person and online.

Members can join the global TIM Facebook group and TIM Women Facebook group but the organisation also arranges casual events in most Australian cities.

To keep the costs down for their planned 2017 events, TIM is throwing a fabulous fundraiser on Friday December 9.

Intimate and Live will be a night of music and poetry helping held at the restaurant and bar, The Record Crate in Glebe.

Guests will be entertained with performances from Peter Urquhart, Marguerite Montes and members of the Mid Season Recital Series; Alison Marshall and Charles Freyberg.

Intimate and Live “will swoon you to amazing heights with poetry and music taking you from Spain to Nashville” according to organiser and performer Urquhart.

The evening will also feature an art auction with works by the legendary Australian Painter Byram Mansell and a general auction of items to help raise money for TIM.

“Being part of this collaboration, working with musicians and poets including the awesome TIM events team has been a joy to make events like this accessible and inclusive for all its members,” Urquhart said.

Entry is by donation and all are welcome.

Intimate and Live, December 9, The Record Crate, 34 Glebe Point Road, Glebe.