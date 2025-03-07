Invisible Boys Sequel Wins Major Award

Author Holden Sheppard has shared news about the upcoming sequel to the hit, Invisible Boys, which has picked up a major award before it has even been published.

He has also revealed the name of the sequel to his debut novel and pocketed a tidy cash prize.

Invisible Boys sequel wins $50k

It’s been a huge year for Holden Sheppard and his debut novel Invisible Boys and it’s barely even begun.

After debuting at number one on Stan earlier this year the television adaptation of Invisible Boys has resonated with audiences across the country.

The story of four young gay men growing up in the rural town of Geraldton in Western Australia has become an instant hit with many immediately wanting news of a sequel.

Sheppard recently revealed that the manuscript was already completed and approved for the next book and now we know the name.

This week Sheppard announced that the manuscript had received the $50,000 prize for the Mindoro Artist Fund Award for 2025.

Titled “Yeah The Boys” the sequel will follow the lives of Charlie, Zeke and Hammer after the events of Invisible Boys, at some point in the future.

“It was an honour to be presented with the award by the incredible (and very nice) Nicola Forrest AO of Minderoo Foundation at Stories in Yagan Square in the Perth CBD” Holden posted online.

“Back in 2023, I won a $25,000 grant from Minderoo to write the first draft of this book. The 2023 cohort of artists all have our projects and outputs assessed by a judging panel, who then deem one of us the winner overall and grant a prize of an additional $50,000. For an artist, this amount of money is life-changing and will help me stay a full time writer for a while longer now and get YEAH THE BOYS through to publication. I am so happy.”

As well as thanking many industry people who have helped his success, he also thanked his husband.

“Most special of all to have my husband Raphael with me. He’s supported me through all the ups and the many downs that mostly go unseen. Thank you my man.”

And as for the next instalment of Invisible Boys?

“It is so exciting to have the title of YEAH THE BOYS public at last. I am not just proud of this book following the further adventures of Zeke, Charlie and Hammer – I am proud of what this book is all about and what it represents for gay men and for men’s mental health in this era.”

While Holden and everyone else are incredibly excited, there’s no release date, just yet.

“More info in due course about when and where and how this book will be getting into the world. For now, just hell chuffed to tell youse it exists and is finished and has a title I’m so proud of.”

In the meantime Holder’s third book, King Of Dirt, is due for release later this year on June 3.