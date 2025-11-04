Jonathan Bailey Makes History As First Gay Man Named Sexiest Man Alive

Actor and heartthrob Jonathan Bailey has made history this week after becoming the first gay man to be named People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive.

The coveted honorific has previously been held by the likes of David Beckham, John Krasinski, Patrick Dempsey, John Legend, and Idris Elba, with Bailey saying the award was a “huge honour”.

“Obviously I’m incredibly flattered,” he told the magazine. “And it’s completely absurd.”

With a number of high-profile roles under his belt, including performances in Bridgerton, Wicked, and Jurassic World: Rebirth, Bailey has been taking the world by storm, and mainstream media is finally starting to recognise him for the sex icon that he is.

“You get to a point where you look back and you go, ‘Wow,’ but you never for a second think that’s where you’re headed,” he said of his success in the last few years. “You know, to be able to do things that you dream of.”

In the interview, Bailey spoke about his first celebrity crush (Prince Eric from The Little Mermaid), his worst habit (he’s an over-thinker), and his expulsion from university. His dog, Benson, also joined him for some of the photoshoot, which includes a number of shirtless pictures on a pebbled beach.

“I feel incredibly lucky,” he said. “Life is a ride for everyone no matter who you are, where you come from. It’s just making sure that when you’re in the ride, you’re looking left and right and making sure everyone’s all right. And give them a high-five along the way if they need it.”

Stepping back from the spotlight

Earlier this year, Bailey announced he would be taking a break from acting in 2026 to focus on his LGBTQ+ charity, The Shameless Fund.

Launched in June 2024, the charity aims to funnel resources into grassroots and global LGBTQ+ initiatives, particularly in spaces where funding is scarce.

This year, the Fund released a limited-edition pink-framed sunglasses collection with British eyewear brand Cubitts, in a sly reference to Bailey’s viral slutty little glasses.

“There’s so many people that want to do brilliant stuff who feel like they can’t,” he told People, “and I know the LGBT sector is under immense threat at the moment. So it’s been amazing to meet people who have the expertise and see potential that I could have only dreamed of.”

However, Bailey is set to continue with his existing acting commitments through to the end of 2025, which includes the highly anticipated sequel Wicked: For Good, premiering later this month.