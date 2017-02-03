—

Josh Thomas today announced that his critically acclaimed series Please Like Me has come to an end after its fourth season.

In a post on his Twitter, the Aussie comic said he and the other producers “feel like it is complete”.

“I want to thank everyone who has watched the show,” the statement continues.

“This show is so intensely personal, it recreated the most intimate moments of my life and lays them out for anyone to watch.”

“Seeing how people have connected with this show has been tremendously confidence building for me and [I]’m really grateful for that. Thank you.”

Thomas wrote, produced and directed episodes of the show in addition to having the starring role.

The ABC series has led a charmed life despite relatively low ratings in Australia.

Its second and third seasons were co-produced and aired by now-defunct US cable network Pivot.

The first three seasons were recently added to Netflix streaming across the world and the show’s fourth season has screened in the US on Hulu.

Since it began in 2013, Please Like Me has become known for its low-key charm, gay representation and sensitive and moving depictions of mental health issues.

The fourth season finished up in December last year, with a devastating development leaving Josh and his friends and family reeling.

Over the course of a few years, it became one of the very best shows on television – Australian or otherwise.

To end the announcement, Thomas said, “The show has brought me so much joy and I’m sad it’s over but also things have to end.”

“I’m focussing now on what’s next, I hope to see you there. Kisses!”

You can read our interview with Josh Thomas from last year here.