Thworp your fans solemnly and put out your DVD copies of Contact in remembrance, because the iconic web series UNHhhh is officially over.

Hosted by Drag Race season 7 alums, Trixie Mattel and Katya, UNHhhh saw the queens tackle a different subject each episode while sat in front of a green screen, and was known for its incredible post-production editing, putting the duo in a variety of ridiculous and creative scenarios that enhanced the jokes they were making.

It’s been almost two years since the season eight finale was posted, and while production company World of Wonder promised more episodes, even filing copyright for a ninth season, nothing ever came of it.

Speaking to host Eric Sedeno on the Wild Wild Web podcast earlier this week, Katya shared that while she loved the team behind the iconic series, “we’re not doing it any more though.”

“That show was really hard to do, because there was no direction. And sometimes it would be horrible. I suggested we did ‘Lunch’ one day. And it was terrible.”

Given Trixie and Katya’s hectic schedules and the radio silence on the UNHhhh front, fans had assumed the show was done, with one of the final nails in the coffin delivered last week when chief producer, Pete Williams, announced his resignation from World of Wonder after more than 13 years.

Show was “effortless and special” at its best

UNHhhh was a undoubtedly massive success for both World of Wonder and the queens themselves, providing a platform for Trixie and Katya to showcase their improv skills and electric chemistry. It was also catalyst for the Trixie and Katya Show on Viceland which, although brief, brought the pair to a more mainstream audience.

Over its 229 episodes, the show birthed a number of iconic phrases and inside jokes, many of which are still referenced on the girls’ podcast The Bald and the Beautiful. Memorably, it’s where Trixie first debuted her RuPaul impersonation, which made its way onto Snatch Game for All Stars season 3, where it flopped spectacularly.

However, all good things must come to an end, and it’s a testament to Trixie and Katya’s abilities as entertainers that they were able to make the show last for almost seven years.

“When you do that kind of improv, it can be quite exhausting to try to create something out of absolutely nothing, you know what I mean?” Katya said.

“And if you weren’t feeling it, like if you didn’t have a great outfit and hair, and you felt kinda ugly, it was horrible. The times we were both feeling it, it was really effortless and special.”

Unfortunately, we have no choice but to Jodie Foster this kind of behaviour. UNHhhh will live on in the obscure references made by the gay community for many more years to come.