Kyle Sandilands Goes Off At Brendan Fevola Over Claims Snoop Dogg Will Be Cancelled For Homophobic Comments

Kyle Sandilands has launched another foul mouther tirade, this time at former football star Brendan Fevola over controversial rapper, Snoop Dogg.

Sandilands made a string of comments at Fevola, who hosts a rival radio program, live on air yesterday.

The comments came in response to Fevola claiming Snoop Dogg is set to be cancelled from his upcoming AFL grand final performance.

Kyle Sandilands V Brendan Fevola

Kyle Sandilands was evidently quite displeased with comments made by Brendan Fevola this week.

Following a week of controversy for the AFL who are now under fire for booking controversial rapper Snoop Dogg, Fevola claimed he had the inside scoop on his show Fifi, Fev & Nick.

“They’re going to axe him” Fevola told his co-hosts.

“Because of his lyrics in his song and he talked about having gay parents and how he talked about that over the weekend. I think he will get the arse, and I think that they’ll get an Aussie artist to play at the MCG. So that’ll happen I reckon, take that to the bank I reckon. He will get the arse, which he should.”

Fevola’s comments follow a tumultuous fortnight for the AFL.

Last week Adelaide Crows forward Izak Rankine was issued a five game suspension over the use of a homophobic slur, which was then amended to four games, allowing him to play the grand final, which drew much controversy.

Just days later after the AFL defended booking Snoop Dogg over his past controversial comments, the rapper then appeared on a podcast where he made several homophobic comments about same sex families in a children’s film.

Following Fevola’s comments show jock Kyle Sandilands jumped in to defend the rapper and launched a verbal attack on Fevola.

“Snoop’s written about pimping out women like wh**es his whole life, taking drugs, gang bangs, like yeah. You knew who you were hiring. Don’t go pretending,” he said of the AFL and their decision.

“And they go ‘oh, he said the F word, we can’t have him, then’. This is football, you gronks” he continued.

Sandilands called Fevola “some sweaty ex-footballer … but way worse” before continuing.

Referring to Fevola he said, “Why should this fat little toad, why should he think Snoop should be banned? And (Aussie band) Powderfinger should be playing? It’s a joke. They are losers.”

Fevola had also spoken up this week when former West Coast Eagles AFL player Mitch Brown made history coming out as bisexual, making him the first openly bisexual man in the history of the AFL.

In his coming out story Brown shared overhearing stories of teammates saying the would rather “be in a cage full of lions than have a shower next to a gay man” over the years.

In a heartwarming show of support, former Carlton star Fevola, welcomed Browns news.

“I probably would have played with some players that were gay – and I don’t know because no one else has ever come out – but you’d have no problem with it. Who cares?” he told his audience.

“You get attracted to people from the same-sex or a different sex, but it doesn’t mean you want to be with everyone.

“(Straight players are said to be) all worried about ‘oh if he’s in the shower with me he’s going to want to you-know-what’. That’s not what he’ll be thinking” he said.

“There’s no issue with someone being gay and being in the same shower block as you because you’re just not attracted to everyone. I’d be like ‘bro, I’m not attracted to you anyway, so don’t worry about it” he continued.

“I just think that he has started hopefully an effect that encourages other people. He should be able to express himself. It is normal.”

“Hopefully, this encourages other players to say ‘hey if Mitch can do it (so can I), because imagine playing with that on your head and shoulders.”