Australian pop superstar and gay icon Kylie Minogue has released a new French language single.

The song, On Oublie le Reste, is a duet with French singer Jenifer, and includes a nod to one of Kylie’s biggest hits, Can’t Get You Out Of My Head.

Available now to buy and stream, On Oublie le Reste—which features lyrics sung entirely in French by both Kylie and Jenifer—incorporates the famous “la la la” refrain from Can’t Get You Out Of My Head, which reached #1 in 40 countries in 2001.

France was one of the many countries in which the song hit #1, with others including Kylie’s native Australia, as well as Britain, Germany, Ireland and New Zealand.

On Oublie le Reste, which in English means “we forget the rest”, continues Kylie’s long association with France, a country in which she has enjoyed twenty-four Top 40 hits, including ten Top Ten singles and a #1, the aforementioned Can’t Get You Out Of My Head.

In 2008, Kylie received one of France’s highest cultural honours when she was made a Chevalier dans l’ordre des Arts et Lettres (Knight of Arts and Letters) for “the cultural pleasure she has given French people” and for her love of France,

“Princess of pop, uncontested queen of the dance floors, you are a sort of Midas of the international music scene who turns everything she touches into gold, from records to micro-shorts,” said Christine Albanel, the French cultural minister at the time, when presenting the award to Kylie in Paris.

On Oublie le Reste is the latest of several foreign language songs in Kylie’s extensive canon.

Previous examples include her duet with Italian singer Laura Pausini, Limpido, which was recorded in several different versions with English, Italian and Spanish lyrics.

In 2010, Kylie recorded a Spanish language version of her hit All The Lovers, Los Amores, which was released as a B-side to All The Lovers in some territories.

The year 2000 Kylie album Light Years featured different versions of the track Your Disco Needs You in different territories. The standard version included a section with French lyrics, while others featured German, Japanese and Spanish lyrics.

Confide In Me, Kylie’s 1994 Australian #1, was also released in a French language rendition, Confide Dans Moi.

The song was included on the Canadian version of her 1994 self-titled album Kylie Minogue, in recognition that country’s English-French dual official languages.

Kylie has performed the French language version on several occasions, including an acapella snippet on French TV.

On Oublie le Reste comes just weeks after Kylie released another song with a European female pop star.

Really Don’t Like U, by Swedish singer Tove Lo featuring Kylie, was released on September 20 through Island Records.

The song, which is in English, was accompanied by a lyric video featuring both singers in an array of costume changes.

“I’ve loved this opportunity to collaborate with Tove!” said Kylie in a statement issued last month.

“It seemingly came out of nowhere, but when we met last year we said it would be great to work together and with Really Don’t Like U came the perfect moment.

“Tove has that amazing Swedish pop sensibility but her very own style and has carved out her own path within the music industry.”