Lady Gaga Fans Share Messages of Sex and Politics to ‘Mayhem Ball’ Screens

Wednesday night saw the opening night of Lady Gaga’s worldwide, Mayhem Ball Tour in Vegas, one of only six shows she’s performing across America, and it’s safe to say fans got a little wild when it came to submitting pre-show messages.

Running for over two hours, Gaga performed a huge 29 songs from across her diverse body of work, although her 2021 album, Chromatica, was notably absent from the setlist.

Fans were invited to submit a message through Gaga’s website to be projected onto a screen in a pre-show treat named “Voices of Mayhem”.

Some Little Monsters took the brief a little too seriously, because some of the messages were pretty wild- although can anyone say they’re really that surprised?

“First time I ate pussy was to Born This Way, thanks for always being there for me Gaga!” wrote Alex, aged 30, from New York City.

The voices on screen at mayhem ball won’t last 5 shows 😭😭😭😭💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/kfJEheNYWN — KIERⱯN (@kizD123) July 17, 2025

Joey, aged 40, also had a similar idea, writing “My husband and I bone to mayhem sometimes. We are gay. Hi everyone.”

While sex was inevitably a pretty big theme throughout the messages, Gaga has raised her fans well because there was also a big emphasis on racial justice and anti-fascism.

“No human is illegal. Melt ICE. Fuck Trump” said one anonymous message, while another message read “F Donald Trump, trans lives matter, and FREE PALESTINE”.

The MAYHEM Ball stage becoming a political weapon and the first show hasn’t even begun, Little Monsters are iconic pic.twitter.com/3E6o9z1MgO — Anthony 👹 Lady Gaga News (@antpats2) July 17, 2025

Gay sex and antifa- just wait until Fox News gets a hold of this scoop!

10s across the board, naturally

Gaga’s first show has received phenomenal reviews across the board, with Variety calling it a “breathless, finely-tuned spectacular”, while Rolling Stone deemed the performance “legacy-defining”.

“There’s something electric about a stadium,” Gaga said when she announced the tour. “But with The Mayhem Ball, I wanted to create a different kind of experience — something more intimate, closer, more connected — that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create.”

Mother Monster will be making her long-awaited return to Australian shores in December with only three shows in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane (big apologies if you’re not on the east coast).

It’ll be the first time she’s toured Australia in eleven years- the last time we saw her was for ArtRave: The Artpop Ball in 2014.

Gird your loins and keep away from set list spoilers, everyone, only a few short months left until it’s our turn.