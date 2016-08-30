—

CREATIVE LGBTI Australians are being recognised for their amazing work around the world as many pick up nomination nods in prestigious professional awards categories.

Aussie film Teenage Kicks which premiered at the Sydney Film Festival is one of two queer films to be pre-selected to compete for the AACTA (Australian Academy Cinema Television Arts) Awards to be announced in December.

The film about a Sydney boy’s coming of age story centred around a family tragedy was announced as a pre-selected candidate for the AACTA awards last week and will go up against 27 other Australian feature films including the gay drama, Downriver

Australian Film Industry (AFI) and AACTA members will vote on the films they believe should be nominated for major awards after a four-week long program of screenings held around the country.

“It’s super exciting and it (pre-selection) came out of nowhere,” Craig Boreham, director of Teenage Kicks said.

“We were just really excited an independent film would get a larger backing from the industry, we were made for a niche audience and lot of people struggle to get a nod from the mainstream.

“It’s great there’s two queer films that are getting a nod in that way and queer filmmakers are getting their recognition.”

The news of the films’ AACTA preselection comes as two queer Aussie comedian were nominated for what are considered the ‘Oscars of comedy’ at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland.

Zoe Coombs Marr and Tom Ballard were nominated for the best comedy show at one of the world’s most renowned fringe festivals for their respective shows Trigger Warning and The World Keeps Happening, while Nath Valvo was nominated for best newcomer. All three were pipped at the post for the prestigious awards which were announced over the weekend.