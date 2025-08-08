Marcia Hines and Casey Donovan Pay Tribute To Disco Icon Donna Summer In National Tour

Australian music luminaries Marcia Hines and Casey Donovan are taking to stages all over the country this October to honour the ultimate queen of disco, Donna Summer.

The Marcia Sings Summer tour pays tribute to an artist who defined a genre, and an icon naturally beloved by the LGBTQIA+ community.

Summer holds personal significance for both of the stars.

“It’s a concept that my manager and I kind of dreamed up because I grew up with Donna so and I’ve always been a fan,” Hines told Star Observer.

“I grew up with her in Boston, and she left Boston to become the star that she became. Before that, I’d never met anybody from Boston who had done well, and she did bigger than well.”

Both Hines and Summer learned to sing in their local gospel church, and began their musical journeys as cast members of the tribal rock musical Hair: Donna in Germany in 1968 and Marcia in Australia in 1970.

Donovan recently starred in Sister Act the Musical as Deloris Van Cartier, a disco singer aspiring to the heights of Summer, and had already been immersed in her songs for the role.

“I grew up listening to the radio, and then finally fell in love with Donna whilst going out to all the clubs on Oxford Street, and discoing the night away,” she said. “She really was a trailblazer and someone that was original to herself and to the music industry.”

The pair are singing their absolute favourite Summer songs on tour- think She Works Hard For The Money and Love to Love You to name a few- and are joined by an incredible nine-piece band, led by musical director, Joe Accaria.

After first meeting and working with Donovan as a 16-year-old contestant on season two of Australian Idol back in 2004, Hines said she couldn’t be more proud of her today.

“This is what you hope for when you know you you meet a lot of the contestants on Idol,” she said. “She’s living what she said she wanted to do.”

For Donovan, getting on stage with someone who used to sit behind the judges’ panel was almost like coming back to where it all began.

“It’s such a beautiful thing to be able to do that, to get up there and be peers,” she said. “Just to enjoy the music and collaboration, and the joy that music brings to people.”

Hines agrees.

“Making music is such a gift, and sharing that with someone… it’s a wonderful thing, you know, there’s a thread of understanding and a thread of joy that we all share.”

While the show brings together the musical talents of three incredible women, Donovan says she hopes it brings the audience together too.

“There’s so much going on in the world right now,” she says. “But there’s this hunger for live music and connection to people.

“One thing music does is it’s a circuit breaker, and it’s a time where you can just let loose, have fun, enjoy a night out. And you know, you honestly cannot go wrong with a sequin and a disco ball.”

Marcia Sings Summer Tour Dates and Venues

The “Marcia Sings Summer” tour will traverse several major Australian cities, offering audiences an opportunity to relive the magic of Donna Summer’s discography:

Sunday, 5 October 2025 : Hamer Hall, Melbourne VIC (2:00 pm matinee show). Tickets go on sale at 9:00 am on Friday, 4 April.

: Hamer Hall, Melbourne VIC (2:00 pm matinee show). Tickets go on sale at 9:00 am on Friday, 4 April. Friday, 10 October 2025 : Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW (7:00 pm performance). Tickets are available from 10:00 am today, Friday, 21 March.

: Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW (7:00 pm performance). Tickets are available from 10:00 am today, Friday, 21 March. Saturday, 11 October 2025 : Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW (7:00 pm performance). Tickets are available from 10:00 am today, Friday, 21 March.

: Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW (7:00 pm performance). Tickets are available from 10:00 am today, Friday, 21 March. Sunday, 12 October 2025 : Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD (2:00 pm matinee show). Tickets go on sale at 10:00 am on Friday, 4 April.

: Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD (2:00 pm matinee show). Tickets go on sale at 10:00 am on Friday, 4 April. Wednesday, 22 October 2025 : Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide SA (7:30 pm performance). Tickets go on sale at 10:00 am on Friday, 4 April.

: Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide SA (7:30 pm performance). Tickets go on sale at 10:00 am on Friday, 4 April. Friday, 24 October 2025: Regal Theatre, Perth WA (7:30 pm performance). Tickets go on sale at 10:00 am on Friday, 4 April.

