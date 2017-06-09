—

ICELANDIC band Sigur Rós has penned an open letter to Melbourne ahead of their appearance at Margaret Court Arena next month, pledging their support for marriage equality.

“Our fans and friends have made us aware of recent comments by Margaret Court regarding her opposition to Qantas’s support of same sex marriage in Australia, and her wider views on race and sexuality,” the band said.

“We know Margaret Court’s opinions are not shared by the majority of Australians. We want to add our voice to the call for marriage equality in Australia—right here on Margaret Court Arena itself. Australia should be a country that celebrates positivity and inclusion, as well as achievement on the sporting field.”

Sigur Rós will be selling a special tee-shirt for their Melbourne show, which will also be for sale at their Sydney show and at Splendour in The Grass. Proceeds will go towards supporting Australian Marriage Equality.

“Let’s make July 27th Margaret Court Arena’s most inclusive night ever and call for every Australian to have the same dignity and respect right here on centre court,” said the band.

“The Equality Campaign is incredibly grateful for the band’s support,” said executive director Tiernan Brady.

“Their respectful words are based on their own first hand experiences of how positive marriage equality is for society.

“It’s time for our parliament to respect the majority of Australians by legislating for marriage equality.”

In Iceland, same-sex partnerships have been recognised since 1996, and same-sex marriage was unanimously approved in parliament in 2010.

Former Icelandic prime minister Jóhanna Sigurðardóttir was the world’s first openly gay PM, and one of the first Icelanders to be married under marriage equality.