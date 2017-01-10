—

Acclaimed queer film Moonlight took out the award for Best Motion Picture – Drama at the 74th Golden Globe Awards this weekend.

It beat out Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge, Nicole Kidman-starrer Lion, bank robber thriller Hell or High Water and Manchester by the Sea to take the Globe.

The Golden Globes are handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), a body of international journalists infamous for their awards’ trademark unpredictability.

Moonlight, which follows an African-American man across three chapters of his life growing up in an impoverished neighbourhood of Miami, has earned dozens of accolades from critics and awards bodies for its sensitive and riveting portrayal of the black, gay experience and topped more film-of-the-year lists than any other movie in 2016.

Directed by Barry Jenkins, who lost out for Best Director and Best Screenplay to Damien Chazelle of La La Land, the film stars Mahershala Ali who lost out for Best Supporting Actor in a baffling upset to Aaron Taylor-Johnson of Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals.

Naomie Harris was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress for playing the main character Chiron’s mother.

La La Land swept the awards, also winning for Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical as well as the Best Actor and Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical gongs for Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

The modern showbiz musical is hotly tipped to win Best Picture at the Oscars next month.

It was also big night for beloved actresses, with Viola Davis winning Best Supporting Actress for Fences and later presenting the HFPA’s Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement to the inimitable Meryl Streep.

French arthouse legend Isabelle Huppert took out Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for her performance in Paul Verhoeven’s twisty rape drama Elle, which also won Best Foreign Language Film.

On the TV side, actress Sarah Paulson won for playing Marcia Clark in The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Netflix’s The Crown was named Best Television Series – Drama and Donald Glover’s Atlanta, which will air on SBS later this year, was named Best Television Series – Comedy.