Musical legend Celine Dion has announced her first Australian tour in a decade, hitting capital cities around the country in July and August this year.

Dion will perform an arena show in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, as well as a show in Auckland as part of her LIVE 2018 tour, and shared a short video message to announce the tour to fans.

The five-time Grammy-winner is touring off the back of her most recent album, Encore un soir.

Dion has spent the last seven years performing her Las Vegas residency Celine, having previously revitalised the concert residency with her A New Day show back in the 2000s.

Vegas residencies were previously considered the place singers went when their careers were in decline.

Since the success of Dion’s residencies, pop icons like Cher, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez have taken stages by storm there.

Since both her husband, Rene Angelil, and her brother, Daniel Dion, died of cancer within two days of each other in 2016, Dion has made something of a reemergence into wider popular culture.

Taking up with stylist Law Roach, Dion crushed fashion week red carpets all over the world last year, and stole the show at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards with a tribute to the 20th anniversary of “My Heart Will Go On”.

Dion is also a noted kook, so in honour of the announcement, let’s revisit some of her most delightful moments:

And of course, her iconic interview with Larry King in the wake of Hurricane Katrina:

Queen.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday February 19, with a members pre-sale beginning February 14.