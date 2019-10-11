—

A still from the music video of Harry Styles' "Lights Up" .

British singer and One Direction member Harry Styles has released a new solo single, which is being hailed as a “bisexual anthem”.

The single, Lights Up, was released yesterday, 11 October—a date that is observed as National Coming Out Day in a number of countries.

Britain’s Capital FM, which says the song is being heralded as a “bisexual anthem”, noted that the lyrics include the lines “Know who you are / Do you know who you are?” while the accompanying music video features the scantily-clad superstar writhing around with both guys and girls.

Previously, Styles’ 2018 song Medicine created similar waves, with lyrics that hinted at bisexuality: “The boys and the girls are here / I mess around with them / And I’m OK with it.”

During his Harry Styles: Live on Tour concerts in 2017 and 2018, the singer also made a point of displaying the pride, bi, trans and Black Lives Matter flags.

While remaining silent about his own sexuality, he told Rolling Stone magazine last month that the move had been intended to make everyone feel included.

“I want to make people feel comfortable being whatever they want to be,” he explained.

“Maybe at a show you can have a moment of knowing that you’re not alone.”

Lights Up is the first single from Styles’ second solo album, the title and release date of which is to be confirmed.

Sign of the Times—the lead single from Styles’ debut solo album, Harry Styles—was a worldwide hit in 2017, reaching #1 in Australia and the UK, and #4 in the USA.