Sponsored content

Some of the best wine, beer and food from regional NSW will be on show this weekend as part of the annual Pyrmont Festival.

This Saturday and Sunday, September 28 and 29, will be a weekend of pleasure in Pyrmont when the festival takes over Pirrama Park for a special showcase of culinary delights from the Orange Region in Central West NSW.

The harbourside park will be a centre for diverse, family-friendly fun with art, live music, fair rides and performances – but food and drink from Orange and surrounds will be the star attraction.

Orange providores heading to the festival will include the cheese experts from the Second Mouse Cheese Co,; the cured meat masters of The Salami Man; and the folk from the Orange Fermentary, who’ll be on hand with their gut-friendly vinegars, kvass, kefir and fermented foods.

Orange Region wines will be a feature of the weekend, with the area’s winemakers on hand so you can ‘meet the makers’, and take part in tastings and sales.

Orange city councillor and Orange 360 board member Joanne McRae told the Star Observer the idea was to showcase the best of Orange to Sydneysiders

“Pirrama Park is the perfect setting to taste Orange’s wine and beer, celebrating the best of the country in the heart of the city,” she said.

“I’m very proud to see Orange Region wines featured in the Pyrmont Festival, and to share our food, wine and produce – which up until now has been a well kept secret.

“We have 80 vineyards, 35 cellar doors in the Orange Region, and have carefully selected participants for the Pyrmont Festival to showcase what we have to offer.”

McRae, who met her wife in Orange, said she hoped the event would lead more LGBTQI visitors to make the trek west to Orange – which is known as Australia’s Colour City for its spring and autumn foliage.

“I met, and married, my wife Heather here in Orange. We were married at one of the local vineyards in November 2018, watching the sun set behind Mt Canobolas on a gorgeous spring day,” she said.

“Heather grew up in Sydney, and I know her friends and family love visiting us in Orange: we’ve got the sophistication of the city, but the friendliness of a vibrant modern country town.

“If you like what you taste during the Pyrmont Festival, please – come and visit. Share your prosperity with us; try local, buy local, and experience the quality and value of our produce. We love to party, and love to host.

“We are just a few hours west by train, plane, coach or car.”

McRae said there would soon be even more reason for LGBTI visitors to make the trek west to the cool highland climes of Orange, with the city planning its first ever LGBTQI festival, the Rainbow City Festival, to debut in May 2020.

“As a member of the festival organising committee, I don’t want to give too much away at this early stage, but it will include a range of food and wine events, and for all the golf-lovers out there, it will include an event with Golf Orange, including the chance to play at the historic Duntryleague Golf Course,” said McRae, who added that Orange was a great place to visit year-round.

“We are not beige, we are Orange – vibrant, welcoming, brave and your local. We are confident in who we are, and what we have to offer.”

Pyrmont Festival’s 2-day Food and Wine Festival will be held this Saturday, 28 September and Sunday, 29 September at Pirrama Park, Pirrama Road, Pyrmont. Free entry. For more information, visit pyrmontfestival.com.au.

For more information on the Orange Region, including accommodation, events, food, shopping, tourist attractions, trip planning and the scenic villages surrounding Orange, visit orange360.com.au.