Olly Alexander from Years & Years (left) and Pet Shop Boys' Neil Tennant performing "Dreamland" in London. Image: BBC Music/YouTube.

Pet Shop Boys have announced an expanded release package for their current single Dreamland featuring British synth-pop band Years & Years.

The single will be released in physical, digital and vinyl formats on 25 October, featuring new remixes and B-sides.

Two new songs are to be included: An Open Mind, produced by Stuart Price and recorded during sessions for the forthcoming PSB album, and No Boundaries, taken from the stage version of Hanif Kureishi’s My Beautiful Laundrette, which opened in Leicester last month.

The remixes come courtesy of PSB themselves, TWD and Jacques Renault.

Dreamland, a euphoric track about love and escapism, is the first piece of music to be released from the album—the third installment in a Stuart Price produced trilogy of albums which started with Electric in 2013 and continued with Super in 2016.

The album’s release date and name are to be confirmed.

An offical lyric video has been issued for Dreamland, which was first released on 11 September and has already made the Top 40 on the UK Singles Download Chart.

Last month, Pet Shop Boys performed Dreamland live for the first time, with Years & Years lead singer Olly Alexander joining them for a rendition of the single at the Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park concert in London on 15 September.

Pet Shop Boys headlined the concert, playing fourteen tracks in all.

Other acts on the bill included Bananarama, Clean Bandit, Status Quo, Simply Red and Westlife.

As previously reported, the Pet Shop Boys recently unveiled the first dates of their much anticipated greatest hits tour.

The tour—the duo’s first ever greatest hits show—will kick off at London’s O2 Arena on 28 May 2020, before touring the UK.

The tour is expected to continue worldwide through the remainder of 2020 and into 2021, including Australia.

Pet Shop Boys’ last concerts in Australia were three Sydney shows in June 2014 at Carriageworks in Redfern as part of that year’s Vivid Sydney festival.